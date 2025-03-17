Tigers legend Kirk Gibson stepping down from broadcast booth ahead of 2025 season

Former Detroit Tigers star Kirk Gibson is stepping down from the Tigers broadcast booth, the team announced on Monday.

Gibson was set to be a contributing analyst for some games during the Tigers 2025 season.

However, the Tigers said that he would maintain his other responsibilities with the team.

The team also said that they will continue to work closer than ever to support important causes, including with the Kirk Gibson Foundation to expand awareness of Parkinson's.

"Although I may be leaving the booth, my connection with the Tigers remains strong. Over the past 25 years, I have been honored to introduce integral parts of the game from my experiences as a player, manager, and coach. I’m incredibly grateful for the support from the Tigers organization, the Ilitch family, and Detroit’s loyal baseball fans," Gibson said in a statement. "This transition isn’t about me slowing down, it’s about moving forward with my mission to make a difference in the lives of those with Parkinson’s."

Gibson said this fall, they expect to open the Kirk Gibson Center for Parkinson's Wellness, a first-of-its-kind center in Farmington Hills.

