Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal wins Cy Young award for second season in a row

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Tigers left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal has won the American League Cy Young award for the second season in a row.

The Baseball Writers' Association of America votes on the award every year, given to the best pitcher in Major League Baseball, both in the American and National leagues.

Tarik Skubal was a big reason for the Tigers making it back to the postseason. Across 31 starts in the regular season, Skubal has put up a 13-6 record, posting a better Earned Run Average (2.21), a better WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched, 0.891) and more strikeouts (241) than his first Cy Young-winning season. Skubal was one of six Tigers named All-Stars earlier this summer. Skubal was one of four Tigers starters in the Midsummer Classic, joining outfielder Riley Greene, infielder Gleyber Torres and utility player Javier Baez. Utility player Zach McKinstry and starting pitcher Casey Mize were both named replacement reserves as well.

In three starts this postseason, Skubal was even more dominant. In three starts, Skubal posted a 1.74 ERA, a 0.68 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts, giving up just 10 hits in 20.2 innings pitched. He struck out 14 batters in a win over the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card Round, and 13 strikeouts in a loss to the Seattle Mariners in the American League Divisional Series. Those 13 strikeouts included seven straight strikeouts, an MLB record in a winner-take-all postseason game.

The Tigers are reportedly trying to sign Skubal to a new deal, as the pitcher has one year left on his current contract and could hit free agency following the 2026 season. With Skubal at the helm, the Tigers posted an 87-75 and advanced to the American League Divisional Series for the second season in a row.

