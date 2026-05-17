Tigers lose to Blue Jays, drop fourth consecutive series

DETROIT (AP MODIFIED) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and scored twice, Kevin Gausman pitched six shutout innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Sunday.

Guerrero’s homer was just his third this season and 10th extra-base hit in 46 games.

Gausman (3-3) limited the Tigers to four hits without a walk and struck out five. He gave up a season-high seven runs, six earned, and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings against Tampa Bay on Monday.

Tyler Rogers got three outs for his first save since 2024.

Daulton Varsho had a pair of extra-base hits while scoring twice and driving in a run. That capped a productive four-game stretch for Varsho. He hit a walk-off grand slam against the Rays on Wednesday and knocked in the winning run with a 10th-inning single on Saturday.

The Blue Jays took two of three games over the weekend, just their second series victory on the road this season. The Tigers have lost 10 of their last 12 games.

Detroit starter Jack Flaherty (0-5), making his 200th career appearance, gave up four runs in six innings. Flaherty is winless in his last 12 starts dating to Sept. 17 last year.

Jahmai Jones drove in the lone Tigers run. Riley Greene went hitless in four at-bats, snapping his 11-game hitting streak and 26-game on-base streak.

The Blue Jays scored twice in the first inning. Guerrero, batting second in the order, homered off a fastball from Flaherty. Varsho scored later in the inning on a wild pitch. Toronto made it 4-0 in the third on Varsho's RBI triple and Jesús Sánchez's sacrifice fly.

Up next

The Blue Jays begin a four-game road series against the New York Yankees with LHP Patrick Corbin (1-1, 3.93) starting the opener Monday.

Tigers LHP Framber Valdez (2-2, 4.32) pitches the opener of a four-game home series against Cleveland on Monday.

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