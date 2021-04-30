Watch
Tigers' Matthew Boyd leaves in 2nd inning of loss to White Sox

Paul Beaty/AP
Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd delivers a pitch during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Posted at 12:38 AM, Apr 30, 2021
CHICAGO (AP) — Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd left the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox after facing seven batters because of an injured left knee.

With the score 0-0, the 30-year-old left-hander walked Yasmani Grandal leading off the second and gave up a double to Andrew Vaughn on his 36th pitch, a drive to the gap in left-center.

Boyd signaled to the dugout with a 1-1 count to Leury García, and manager A.J. Hinch and an athletic trainer went to the mound. Boyd then left the game.

Michael Fulmer relieved and allowed RBI singles to García and Nick Madrigal. then gave up a two-run single to José Abreu with two outs that put Chicago ahead 4-0.

The White Sox went on to win 11-0, sweeping the doubleheader.

Boyd’s ERA rose from 1.82 to 2.27 with his one-inning outing.

