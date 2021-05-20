Tigers, Michigan State announce plans for full-capacity crowds

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Tigers and Michigan State announced plans Thursday to host full-capacity crowds following the lifting of state government restrictions.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that outdoor venues would no longer be subject to capacity restrictions as of June 1.

"We can’t wait to celebrate with 41,083 of our closest friends," the Tigers said on Twitter.

The team said it would announce updated ticket information at a later date.

Michigan State announced it's planning on full capacity for its six home football games this season.

"We are planning to have a full and robust Spartan Stadium and deliver as traditional a Spartan football experience as we possibly can," said Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman.