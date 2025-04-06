Watch Now
Tigers move start times in upcoming series with Yankees due to evening wind chills

Tigers Mariners Baseball
Lindsey Wasson/AP
Detroit Tigers third baseman Javier Baez (28) greets right fielder Zach McKinstry (39) and center fielder Riley Greene (31) as they celebrate a 9-6 win over the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Monday, March 31, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Tigers Mariners Baseball
Posted

First pitch times have been moved to earlier in the day for the Tigers' upcoming series with the New York Yankees.

The Tigers announced on the shift in games times on social media Sunday morning.

Citing 'forecasted evening wind chills in the 20s and other weather considerations', the Tigers have shifted the following first pitch times:

Monday, April 7: 3:10 p.m. EST first pitch

Tuesday, April 8: 1:10 p.m. EST first pitch

Wednesday, April 9: 1:10 p.m. EST first pitch

If you bought tickets to these games and can no longer attend, you can exchange your tickets at this link.

