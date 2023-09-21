Tigers name Jeff Greenberg, former Cubs, Blackhawks exec, as new GM

The Detroit Tigers have named Jeff Greenberg the team's new general manager, the team announced on Thursday.

Greenberg, 37, was previously the associate general manager for the Chicago Blackhawks and spent 11 seasons with the Chicago Cubs before his time in hockey. That included a role as assistant GM, director of pro scouting and baseball operations, and director of baseball operations.

He will report to Tigers President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris.

“I’m thrilled to add an executive of Jeff’s quality to our baseball operations leadership team,” Harris said in a statement. “Throughout this search, it was important for me to find someone who can fit seamlessly into the culture we’re building here. I also wanted to bring in someone with a fresh perspective and new ideas that could challenge us on a daily basis and make us all better as we strive towards our goal of bringing postseason baseball back to Detroit. We’re excited to welcome Jeff, his wife, Erin, and their sons, Leo and Sam to the Tigers family.”

While with the Blackhawks, Greenberg worked across all functions of hockey operations.

“It’s an extraordinary honor to take on this role with one of the most historic franchises in Major League Baseball,” Greenberg said in a statement. “Throughout my conversations with Scott, Chris Ilitch and the rest of the team with the Tigers, it became clear that this organization is headed in a great direction with an incredible culture of development and innovation that I’m excited to be part of. Another constant message in those conversations was that Tigers fans want to see winning baseball deep into October. I’m excited to get to work with our front office on off-season and longer-term plans to make that our reality."