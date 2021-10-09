Tigers name Riley Greene minor league player of the year

DETROIT — The Tigers named Riley Greene their 2021 minor league player and right-hander Beau Brieske their minor league pitcher of the year.

The team awards the honors for developments and performances in the 2021 season.

Greene had a big season ahead of his likely MLB debut in 2022. The 21-year-old is ranked as the team's No. 2 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He's ranked as the No. 7 prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline.

The fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft played 124 games between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo in 2021. His .301 batting average led all Tigers minor league players. He hit 25 doubles, eight triples, 24 home runs, and 84 RBI. He led the organization's farm system with 146 hits, 259 total bases, and was tied for the lead with 95 runs scored. He was fifth in OPS in Detroit's system with .921.

Brieske was a 27th round pick in 2019. The 23-year-old started 21 games between Single-A and Double-A. He had a 9-4 combined record with a 3.12 ERA and 116 strikeouts. The breakout season has MLB Pipeline ranking Brieske as the No. 27 prospect in Detroit's system.