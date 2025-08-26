Tigers open 2026 season against Padres in 1984 World Series Rematch; see the complete schedule

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The MLB has released it's 2026 schedule, so we now know who the Detroit Tigers will be playing next season, and where the games will take place.
The Tigers open the season at Petco Park to take on the San Diego Padres (March 26-28), a rematch of the 1984 World Series, which the Tigers won in five games.
The Tigers home opener is set for Friday, April 3, as Detroit will host the St. Louis Cardinals, a rematch of the 2006 World Series.
As part of Rivalry Weekend, the Tigers will host the Toronto Blue Jays (May 15-17). As of Tuesday, August 26, both teams lead their respective divisions. The Tigers (78-55) boast the second-best record in baseball, with the Blue Jays only a half-game behind them.
Below is a complete list of the Tigers opponents and dates (game times and broadcast details have yet to be announced, as of Tuesday afternoon):
- @ San Diego (March 26-28, opening series)
- @ Arizona (March 30-April 1)
- vs St. Louis (April 3-5, opening home series)
- @ Minnesota (April 6-9)
- vs Miami (April 10-12)
- vs Kansas City (April 14-16)
- @ Boston (April 17-20)
- vs Milwaukee (April 21-23)
- @ Cincinnati (April 24-26)
- @ Atlanta (April 28-30)
- vs Texas (May 1-3)
- vs Boston (May 4-6)
- @ Kansas City (May 8-10)
- @ New York Mets (May 12-14)
- vs Toronto (May 15-17, Rivalry Weekend)
- vs Cleveland (May 18-21)
- @ Baltimore (May 22-24)
- vs Los Angeles Angels (May 26-28)
- @ Chicago White Sox (May 29-31)
- @ Tampa Bay (June 1-3)
- vs Seattle (June 5-7)
- vs Minnesota (June 9-11)
- @ Cleveland (June 12-14)
- @ Houston (June 15-17)
- vs Chicago White Sox (June 19-21)
- vs New York Yankees (June 22-24)
- vs Houston (June 25-28)
- @ New York Yankees (June 29-July 1)
- @ Texas (July 2, July 4-5)
- vs Athletics (July 7-9)
- vs Philadelphia (July 10-12)
- All-Star Break July 13-16 (All-Star Game on July 14)
- @ Los Angeles Angels (July 17-19)
- @ Chicago Cubs (July 20-22)
- vs Kansas City (July 23-26)
- vs Baltimore (July 27-29)
- @ Athletics (July 31-August 2)
- @ Seattle (August 4-6
- @ San Francisco (August 7-9)
- vs Cleveland (August 11-13)
- vs Chicago White Sox (August 14-16)
- @ Pittsburgh (August 17-19)
- @ Kansas City (August 21-23)
- vs Tampa Bay (August 24-26)
- vs Los Angeles Dodgers (August 28-30)
- @ Minnesota (August 31-September 2)
- @ Cleveland (Sep 4-6)
- vs Minnesota (Sep 7-9)
- vs Colorado (Sep 11-13)
- @ Toronto (Sep 14-16)
- @ Chicago White Sox (Sep 17-20)
- vs Washington (Sep 21-23)
- vs Pittsburgh (Sep 25-27)