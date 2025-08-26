Tigers open 2026 season against Padres in 1984 World Series Rematch; see the complete schedule

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The MLB has released it's 2026 schedule, so we now know who the Detroit Tigers will be playing next season, and where the games will take place.

The Tigers open the season at Petco Park to take on the San Diego Padres (March 26-28), a rematch of the 1984 World Series, which the Tigers won in five games.

The Tigers home opener is set for Friday, April 3, as Detroit will host the St. Louis Cardinals, a rematch of the 2006 World Series.

As part of Rivalry Weekend, the Tigers will host the Toronto Blue Jays (May 15-17). As of Tuesday, August 26, both teams lead their respective divisions. The Tigers (78-55) boast the second-best record in baseball, with the Blue Jays only a half-game behind them.

Below is a complete list of the Tigers opponents and dates (game times and broadcast details have yet to be announced, as of Tuesday afternoon):

