Tigers open three-game series vs. Yankees as Miguel Cabrera closes in on 3,000th hit

Tigers fans from Detroit and beyond are flocking to Comerica Park this week in hopes of seeing Miguel Cabrera reach the 3,000 career hits milestone.
Posted at 6:01 PM, Apr 19, 2022
New York Yankees (5-5) vs. Detroit Tigers (4-5)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0, 5.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-0, 5.06 ERA, .94 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -214, Tigers +179; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the New York Yankees on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Detroit went 77-85 overall and 42-39 in home games a season ago. The Tigers averaged eight hits per game in the 2021 season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

New York went 92-70 overall and 46-35 on the road a season ago. The Yankees averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .237.

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: day-to-day (shoulder), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

