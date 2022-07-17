Watch Now
Tigers option 1B Spencer Torkelson to Triple-A Toledo

Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson greets teammates before the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 13:52:06-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have sent first baseman Spencer Torkelson to Triple-A Toledo, the team announced on Sunday morning.

The 2020 first-round pick was in his rookie season with Detroit, but had struggled.

He had a .197 batting average with 52 hits, 5 home runs and 21 RBIs in 83 games this season.

According to MLB.com's Jason Beck, Tigers Manager AJ Hinch said Torkelson took the news like a pro, and it's not clear how long he'll be with the Mud Hens. The move will allow him to clear his head and get regular at-bats in a low-pressure environment, Beck said.

"He's too good a hitter for us to just continue to let him grind at this level and not reach the desired results," Hinch said, according to Beck.

