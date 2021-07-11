Tigers pick Oklahoma prep pitcher Jackson Jobe with No. 3 pick in 2021 MLB Draft

The Tigers picked right-handed pitcher Jackson Jobe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Jobe is from Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma, and had been committed to pitch at Ole Miss.

“We’ve been fortunate to scout and draft some great high school pitchers over the years, and Jackson ranks up there with some of the best we’ve seen,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said in a statement.

“He pitches beyond his years, and we project him to be an impactful arm in our player development system, and eventually the Major Leagues. Though young pitching is one of our organizational strengths, we see the addition of Jackson as an important one as we continue building depth that will breed sustainable success in the long-term.”

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound pitcher was the 2021 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year, and the Prep Baseball Report Player of the Year.

Jobe had a 9-0 record with a 0.13 ERA in his senior season, pitching over 51.2 innings, collecting 122 strikeouts, and walking just five batters. The Tigers say he threw "multiple no-hitters."

He was also his school's starting QB in his sophomore and junior seasons.

“Jackson is one of the most talented high schoolers we’ve scouted in years,” Tigers Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Pleis said in a statement.

“The stuff matches the power in his arsenal, and he does a great job at allowing his athleticism to show when on the mound. After months of input and discussion between our analytics, scouting and player development staffs, we all agreed that Jackson would be an excellent addition to our organization.”

Jobe joins a crop of prospects, recently picked early in their respective drafts. The Tigers chose Spencer Torkelson No. 1 overall in 2020, Riley Greene No. 5 overall in 2019, and Casey Mize No. 1 overall in 2018.

The Pirates picked Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the No. 1 overall selection. The Rangers made Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter the No. 2 pick.

The Red Sox drafted Eastlake High School shortstop Marcelo Mayer with the No. 4 overall selection.