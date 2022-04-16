Watch
Tigers place Báez on 10-day IL with thumb soreness

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez hits a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 7:41 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 19:41:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Detroit Tigers placed star shortstop Javier Báez on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right thumb soreness before a game at Kansas City.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday. Báez has missed four games with the thumb issue despite negative X-rays. He’s eligible to rejoin the team for a series against Colorado next weekend.

Báez signed a $140 million, six-year deal with Detroit in the offseason. He’s hitting .316 with one homer and four RBIs in five games.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch also said that right-hander Casey Mize has a sprained right elbow. Mize was added to the 10-day IL on Friday.

Right-hander Wily Peralta had his contract selected from Triple-A. The 32-year-old was 4-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance for the Tigers last season.

He agreed last month to a minor league contract that called for him to receive a $2.5 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster. He can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for starts: $100,000 each for 10, 12, 15, 20 and 22.

Detroit opened a 40-man roster spot by designating right-hander Bryan Garcia for assignment before Saturday’s game at Kansas City. The Tigers optioned Elvin Rodríguez to Toledo.

