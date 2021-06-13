Tigers promote Spencer Torkelson, Dillon Dingler to Double-A Erie

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Tigers promoted prospects Spencer Torkelson and Dillon Dingler to Double-A Erie on Sunday.

In 31 games for High-A West Michigan this season, Torkelson has hit a team-high .312 with five home runs and a team-leading 28 RBI. Dingler hit .287 in 32 games for West Michigan with 24 RBI and a team-high eight home runs.

Tigers general manager Al Avila indicated earlier in the week that call-ups would likely be coming soon for the pair.

"We're very excited about Dingler and Torkelson at this point," Avila said Friday. "They were struggling, particularly Torkelson, now he bounced back and he's showing, obviously, why he was the first pick, and why Dingler was the second pick."

Detroit selected Torkelson with the first overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, and selected Dingler with the first pick of the second round.