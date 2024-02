The Detroit Tigers are reportedly signing Gio Urshela to a one-year deal that will help bolster the team's infield as spring training continues.

Several reports say the deal is worth $1.5 million.

The 32-year-old has played eight years in the MLB and most recently appeared in 62 games for the Los Angeles Angels last season.

He had a .299 batting average with 24 RBIs last season.

In his career, he's appeared at all infield positions and will likely help at third base for Detroit.