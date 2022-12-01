Watch Now
Tigers reportedly sign left-hander Matthew Boyd to 1-year deal

Raj Mehta/AP
Detroit Tigers' Matthew Boyd pitches to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Raj Mehta)
Posted at 11:36 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 11:36:21-05

The Detroit Tigers have signed left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd to a one-year contract, according to several reports.

According to the reports, the contract is for $10 million and will include performance incentives.

This will be the 31-year-old's second stint with Detroit. He joined the team after 2015 in a trade and spent seven seasons here.

In 2022, he was signed by the San Francisco Giants but never pitched due to recovery from forearm surgery. He was traded to the Seattle Mariners and had a 2-0 record with a 1.35 ERA in 13.1 innings pitched last season.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

