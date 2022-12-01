Tigers reportedly sign left-hander Matthew Boyd to 1-year deal

The Detroit Tigers have signed left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd to a one-year contract, according to several reports.

According to the reports, the contract is for $10 million and will include performance incentives.

This will be the 31-year-old's second stint with Detroit. He joined the team after 2015 in a trade and spent seven seasons here.

In 2022, he was signed by the San Francisco Giants but never pitched due to recovery from forearm surgery. He was traded to the Seattle Mariners and had a 2-0 record with a 1.35 ERA in 13.1 innings pitched last season.