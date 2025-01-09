Tigers reportedly sign Tarik Skubal to 1-year deal to avoid arbitration

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have reportedly signed Cy Young-winner Tarik Skubal to a one-year deal that will help them avoid arbitration.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Skubal's deal is for $10.15 million, and he'll be with the team for at least two more years before becoming a free agent.

Watch below: Tigers ace Tarik Skubal wins AL Cy Young in unanimous fashion

The left-handed pitcher led all American League pitchers in earned run average (2.39), wins (18) and strikeouts (228), considered the Triple Crown of pitching. Skubal started 31 games for the Tigers this past season, posting an 18-4 record while throwing 192.0 innings and posting a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched). In his age-28 season, Skubal also earned his first All-Star appearance earlier this summer, being one of two Tigers invited to the Midsummer classic (Riley Greene).

Skubal led all Tigers in Fangraphs Wins Above Replacement (6.4), a key piece on a Detroit team that made an improbable run. On August 11, the Tigers were eight games under .500 (55-63) and had a 0.2 percent chance of making the playoffs on Fangraphs. From there, the Gritty Tigers got hot, winning 31 of their final 44 games to earn a Wild Card spot in the Playoffs.

Once in the postseason, Skubal and the 6-seed Tigers proceeded to sweep the 3-seed Houston Astros in the Wild Card round before falling to the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Divisional Series in five games. In his first postseason, Skubal pitched in three games, posting a 1-1 record while recording a 2.37 ERA, allowing 13 hits and five runs and striking out 20 batters.

Skubal is the third Tigers player to win the award this century, joining Justin Verlander (2011) and Max Scherzer (2013). He's the fifth player to win the award in franchise history, along with Willie Hernández (1984) and Denny McLain (1968 & 1969)