Tigers reportedly trade for Twins starting pitcher Chris Paddack

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have reportedly traded for Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Chris Paddack, according to Ken Rosenthal.

Paddack, 29, is a right-hander who has a 4.95 ERA and a 3-9 record in 21 games this season. He's pitched 111 innings and has given up 115 hits, 61 earned runs and 17 home runs.

According to MLB Insider Robert Murray, sources say the Tigers will send catch/first baseman Enrique Jimenez to the Twins.

The Tigers will also get right-hander Randy Dobnak, who has played most of the season with Minnesota's AAA team, the St. Paul Saints. He has a 1-7 record and a 7.12 ERA in 17 games this season.

Detroit hasn't had a solid fifth starter since Jackson Jobe tore his UCL earlier this season. Paddack will join Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize and Reese Olson in the rotation.

The MLB trade deadline is 4 p.m. on July 31.