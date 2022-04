Tigers-Royals series finale postponed because of inclement weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The game will be rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Monday, July 11. Game 1 will start at 1:10 p.m. Central time. Game 2, the originally scheduled game, will follow at 7:10 p.m.

The Tigers won two of the first three games of the series.

Both teams are off on Monday. The Tigers open a six-game homestand as they begin a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole (0-0, 5.59 ERA) faces off against Tigers left-hander Tyler Alexander (0-0, 5.06).

The Royals will remain at home and start a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. Twins right-hander Chris Archer (0-0, 0.00 ERA) opposes Royals right-hander Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 8.31).