Tigers select Jace Jung with 12th pick in 2022 MLB Draft

Rick Scuteri/AP
Texas Tech infielder Jace Jung (2) during an NCAA baseball game against Grand Canyon on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 8:39 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 20:39:14-04

With the 12th pick in the first round of the 2022 MLB draft, the Detroit Tigers selected 2B Jace Jung out of Texas Tech.

He is the younger brother of Josh Jung, 2019 first round pick for the Texas Rangers. Jace was named the 2021 Big 12 Player of the Year. He had 39 career home runs at Texas Tech, 21 of those coming in 2021.

According to MLB.com, Jung is the No. 9 ranked prospect available in the 2022 MLB draft. He's 6'0" and 205 pounds. He bats left and throws right.

