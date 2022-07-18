Tigers select Jace Jung with 12th pick in 2022 MLB Draft

With the 12th pick in the first round of the 2022 MLB draft, the Detroit Tigers selected 2B Jace Jung out of Texas Tech.

The Tigers select Jace Jung, 2B from Texas Tech. — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) July 18, 2022

He is the younger brother of Josh Jung, 2019 first round pick for the Texas Rangers. Jace was named the 2021 Big 12 Player of the Year. He had 39 career home runs at Texas Tech, 21 of those coming in 2021.

The night is Jung.



With the 12th pick in the 2022 #MLBDraft, the Tigers select 2B Jace Jung from Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/kz6bysz5F1 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 18, 2022

According to MLB.com, Jung is the No. 9 ranked prospect available in the 2022 MLB draft. He's 6'0" and 205 pounds. He bats left and throws right.