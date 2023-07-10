Tigers select Max Clark with 3rd overall pick in MLB Draft

DETROIT (WXYZ) — With the third overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the Detroit Tigers selected Max Clark, an outfielder from Franklin Community High School in Indiana.

Taking it to the Max.



With the third pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft, the Detroit Tigers select OF Max Clark. pic.twitter.com/DcNQVGvtTe — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 9, 2023

In his senior season, Clark posted a batting average of .646 while tallied six home runs, 33 RBI, 45 runs scored and 35 stolen bases. For his efforts, he was named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Baseball player of the year.

Clark was selected as the Gatorade Indiana Baseball Player of the Year in each of his three seasons in high school. Over those three seasons, he hit .551 with 20 doubles, 10 triples. 21 home runs, and 95 RBI. He drew 113 walks while oonly striking out 16 teams.

Outside of the high school season, Clark played for the USA Baseball U18 team, winning a gold medal in the WBSC U-18 World Cup.

Clark's selection is the first time the Tigers selected a position player out of high school in the first round since 2019, when they picked Riley Greene, a franchise cornerstone who has hit .305 with 64 hits, 6 home runs, and 19 RBI in 53 games and 210 plate appearances.