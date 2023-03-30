Watch Now
Tigers set to open season on road vs. Rays

Baseball season is almost here. The Detroit Tigers open their season Thursday in Tampa, Florida, with the home opener next Thursday at Comerica Park.
Posted at 11:24 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 23:24:08-04

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0); Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0)

VIDEO: BRAD GALLI PREVIEWS THE 2023 OPENER AHEAD OF THE HOME OPENER

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -231, Tigers +190; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Detroit Tigers in the season opener.

Tampa Bay had an 86-76 record overall and a 51-30 record in home games last season. The Rays averaged 8.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .239.

Detroit had a 65-96 record overall and a 31-50 record in road games last season. The Tigers scored 3.4 runs per game in the 2022 season while allowing 4.4.

INJURIES: Rays: Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

