Tigers sign Colt Keith to 6-year contract extension worth nearly $29M

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Sunday, the Detroit Tigers announced they have signed lefthanded infielder Colt Keith to a six-year contract extension worth $28,642,500. The contract runs through the 2029 season including club options for the 2030, 2031, and 2032 seasons.

“This is a very exciting day for the Detroit Tigers, Colt, his family, and our fans,” said Detroit Tigers President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris. “Colt has done everything we’ve asked of him during his young career, improving all facets of his game and asserting himself as one of the sport’s most promising young players. This contract demonstrates our faith in Colt and this organization’s commitment to acquire, develop, and retain young talent.”

Sign of things to come. ✍️



We have signed INF Colt Keith to a six-year contract extension that runs through the 2029 season, followed by club options for the 2030, 2031, and 2032 seasons. pic.twitter.com/RzuJTadkvd — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) January 28, 2024

Hailing from Zanesville, OH, 22-year-old Keith was drafted in the 2020 MLB Draft 2020 in the fifth round. He is currently ranked as the club’s No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline, and No. 22 in baseball.

“I couldn’t be more excited to reach this agreement, securing my place in this organization for years to come,” said Keith. “Since being drafted in 2020, all the coaches and staff have been invaluable in helping me and my teammates grow on and off the field. There’s a reason I felt strongly about making a long-term commitment to be here, and being surrounded by incredibly talented teammates and coaches is a big part of that... I know this is a big accomplishment, but ultimately my mission is to be the best player possible and help win a World Series Championship for Tigers fans everywhere.”

