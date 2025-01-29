Tigers sign reliever Tommy Kahnle to one-year deal, per report

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle and the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a one-year contract, according to Jeff Passan with ESPN.

Last season with the New York Yankees, the right-handed Kahnle pitched 42.2 innings and posted a 2.11 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP. Opposing batters hit .190 against Kahnle, who gave up five home runs in 50 appearances last season. Throwing his change-up more than any other pitch, the set-up man gave up a .684 OPS (on-base+slugging) to right-handed batters and a .575 OPS to left-handed batters.

Kahnle, 35, was drafted by the Yankees in 2010 and made his Major League debut four years later with the Colorado Rockies. He has spent the majority of his 10-year career playing with the Yankees (six seasons).

Kahnle is the second former Yankee to sign with the Tigers in free agency, along with infielder Gleyber Torres. He's the second pitcher to sign with the Tigers this off-season, joining right-handed starter Alex Cobb.