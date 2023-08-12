Tigers SS Javier Báez scratched with right knee soreness

BOSTON (AP) — Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez was scratched for Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox because of right knee soreness.

The 30-year-old Báez is batting .160 (4 for 25) with 11 strikeouts in eight August games.

Báez signed a $140 million, six-year contact with Detroit in December 2021. He is hitting .221 with seven homers and 50 RBIs in his second season with the team.

Before the game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch talked about how he recently dropped Báez to seventh, where he was slated to hit Saturday.

"He's had a difficult season trying to get momentum going to be an impact player like he's been before" Hinch said. "Right now, if he's not controlling the strike zone it's hard to hit."

