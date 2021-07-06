Tigers stay hot, blast Rangers 7-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Wily Peralta had his longest big league outing since 2016 as the Detroit Tigers opened their series in Texas with a 7-3 win.

Pertalta's seven scoreless innings came in his fourth start for the Tigers.

The 32-year-old right-hander went to spring training with them on a minor league deal.

He hasn't been a full-time starter in the majors since 2017.

Rangers lefty Kolby Allard struck out a career-high nine in 5 1/3 innings.

Two of the five runs against him were unearned.

Zack Short hit a two-run homer and had a sacrifice fly for the Tigers.