Tigers survive 9th inning scare, Skubal throws 6 shutout innings as Detroit beats Houston 3-1

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal threw six shutout innings as the Tigers beat the Houston Astros 3-1 to claim game one of their American League Wild Card series.

Skubal struck out six, gave up four hits and a walk in the game, shutting down the Astros offense. Will Vest then came in to pitch the next 1 2/3 innings where he struck out four and didn't give up a hit.

Detroit had a big second inning when they put up three runs on Framber Valdez with two outs after a Perez single, Spencer Torkelson walk and Parker Meadows fielder's choice. Then, Jake Rogers singled to center which brought Perez home and Meadows to second.

Trey Sweeney then singled, followed by Matt Vierling, to bring in two more runs.

The bullpen held strong until the ninth when Jason Foley came in for the Tigers to close the game out. Yordan Alvarez hit a double off the left-field wall to start the ninth inning. Alex Bregman hit a single and advanced pinch runner Zach Dezenzo to third.

After a Yainer Diaz foul-tip strike-out was called back after the ball hit the dirt, he hit a single to right field, cutting the lead to 3-1 with no outs and two men on base. Jeremy Pena laid down a sacrifice bunt, which put men on second and third with one out.

Manager AJ Hinch brought in Beau Brieske to face Victor Caratini, who flew out to left field. Brieske then walked Chas McCormick to leave the bases loaded with two outs, but a line out at first ended the game with the Tigers winning.

Detroit is now one win away from moving on to the American League Divisional Series where they would face the Cleveland Guardians.

You can watch game two of the wild card on Channel 7 starting at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday