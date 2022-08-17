Watch Now
Tigers' Tarik Skubal has flexor tendon surgery

Abbie Parr/AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal looks on against the Minnesota Twins during the bottom of the fifth inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Posted at 5:41 PM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 17:41:37-04

(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal had flexor tendon surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles, manager AJ Hinch told reporters prior to Detroit's game in Cleveland.

The procedure is the same that Matthew Boyd had in September 2021.

Skubal, who last pitched August 1 for Detroit, has started 21 games this season, going 7-8 with a 3.52 ERA.

Hinch also announced Wednesday outfielder Austin Meadows will be recalled from his rehab assignment in order to continue working with medical and strength staff in Detroit.

