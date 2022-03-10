Tigers: Tickets for original 2022 home opener will be valid for new home opener

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers announced Tuesday night that fans with tickets for the originally-scheduled home opener on April 8 will automatically have their tickets moved to the new home opener date, once an agreement is reached between Major League Baseball and its players association.

MLB said Tuesday it would be removing all regular season games until at least April 14 from its 2022 schedule, prompting the move.

Tigers home games impacted by the move include the April 8-10 series against the Chicago White Sox and the April 11-13 series against the Boston Red Sox.

"We are disappointed in this news and know that you are too," the Tigers said in a statement posted to social media. "Everyone is committed to finding common ground to get the season started and we look forward to seeing you back at the ballpark."