Tigers to hold events in Detroit neighborhoods ahead of Opening Day

(WXYZ) — With Opening Day just around the corner on April 1, the Detroit Tigers are heading into Detroit neighborhoods this weekend to celebrate the start of baseball.

The Tigers’ Season Kickoff Tour will take place at Piwok Park with residents of the Fort-Schaefer neighborhood, and at Skinner Playfield for Denby and Yorkshire Woods residents, on March 27 and 28.

The neighborhood events will feature giveaway items and youth baseball equipment, and food and beverages will be served with on-site food trucks. Tents with physically-distanced seating will be available. Masks are required for all attendees.

“We’re incredibly excited to celebrate the start of a new Tigers season with our great fans that reside in the Fort-Schaefer, Denby and Yorkshire Woods neighborhoods,” said Ellen Hill Zeringue, Vice President of Marketing for the Detroit Tigers. “No one appreciates the spirit of Detroit and the power of the Olde English D more than Detroiters themselves, and we can’t think of a better way to begin welcoming our fans back to the ballpark than by visiting their neighborhoods. It’s going to be a special weekend for our organization as we count down the days to what will be an unforgettable Opening Day in Detroit.”

At each neighborhood visit, one fan aged 21 or older will win an Opening Day “Detroit Roots from Home” Ultimate Tailgate Package, presented by Miller Lite, which includes a big screen television, a drink cooler, lawn chairs, outdoor games and more. The Tigers will coordinate with several other sponsors for the events, including Chevrolet, Little Caesars, Pepsi and New Era.

Prior to Sunday’s neighborhood celebration, the Tigers are partnering with MLB’s PLAY BALL initiative and Triumph Church to distribute hundreds of bat and ball sets to young Detroiters interested in playing baseball.

In addition to the weekend’s events, the Tigers plan to return regularly to these neighborhoods, and others throughout the City of Detroit, throughout the 2021 season offering exciting, interactive engagements with the team. Future experiences include a summer youth baseball clinic for children.