Tigers trade catcher Carson Kelly to Rangers for two Double-A prospects

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline, the Detroit Tigers have traded catcher Carson Kelly for two Double-A prospects,the team announced Sunday evening. Kelly is heading to the Texas Rangers, with the Tigers acquiring catcher Liam Hicks and right-handed pitcher Tyler Owens in return.

Kelly was picked up by the Tigers last August after being released by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's had a bounce-back season in 2024, as in 60 games and 179 at-bats with Detroit, Kelly posted a batting average of .240 and an OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) of .716, with seven home runs and 29 RBIs. Kelly and Jake Rogers have made for a solid defensive backstop, as opposing teams have been caught stealing in 28 of 90 attempts, a 31 percent caught-stealing percentage that rates second in all of MLB.

In 80 games with the Frisco Roughriders, Hicks has posted a .260 batting average and a .717, to go along with four home runs and 33 RBIs. The 25-year-old was drafted out of Arkansas State by the Rangers in the ninth round back in 2021.

Appearing in 26 games for the Roughriders, Owens has posted a 2.80 ERA, with 35 strikeouts in 35.1 innings pitched, along with a WHIP of 1.19. Owens, drafted out of Trinity Catholic high school in Florida in 2019 in the 13th round by the Atlanta Braves, has also earned eight saves this season.

Hicks and Owens have yet to reach the Big Leagues. The Tigers have until 6 p.m. EST on Tuesday, June 30, to make any other trades this season.