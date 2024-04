The Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets game on Wednesday has been postponed, after Tuesday night's game was also postponed.

According to the New York Mets, the Tuesday and Wednesday games will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Thursday.

That means the Tigers will play back-to-back games and then fly back from New York for the home opener on Friday.

Originally, Detroit was set to have the day off Thursday before the home opener.