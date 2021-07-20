Watch
Tigers won't go into trade deadline as all-out sellers: 'no pressure at all to make any trades'

Tigers GM Al Avila told reporters Tuesday he doesn't feel any pressure at this time to make a trade at the upcoming deadline.
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jul 20, 2021
DETROIT — Ahead of baseball's trade deadline on July 30, the Tigers don't have plans to be all-out sellers.

That's a change in pace for Al Avila, who has guided each deadline as general manager by selling off pieces.

"We have no pressure at all to make any trades," Avila said on Tuesday. "We're not rebuilding anymore. We're building."

Avila has traded away Justin Verlander, JD Martinez, Justin Upton, and Nick Castellanos among other starters.

“We don’t have the type of high-salary, aging player that we need to trade to rebuild. We’re on the upswing. We’re actually hoping to acquire players at some point - where and when it makes sense," Avila continued.

The Tigers are 44-51 heading into Tuesday's game, and have been more competitive over the last two months. Avila gave credit to AJ Hinch's outlook on the roster, and how important it is to take the next step as an organization.

"We have no pressure to make any trades or move any salary from a payroll perspective. We’re in good shape," Avila said.

