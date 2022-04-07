Watch
Tigers work out at Comerica Park, ready for new season with new acquisitions and Spencer Torkelson

Spencer torkelson miguel Cabrera
Kent Saunders
Posted at 3:56 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 15:56:30-04

DETROIT — The Tigers are back in Detroit, ready for a new season with a handful of new acquisitions and top prospect Spencer Torkelson.

"I think Tork is ready for this level on a lot of levels," AJ Hinch said.

Watch Brad Galli's report from workout day at Comerica Park:

