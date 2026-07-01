Tobias Harris signs two-year deal with San Antonio Spurs

(WXYZ) — Tobias Harris' time in Detroit is done. The 33-year-old forward signed a two-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Harris spent the last two seasons with the Pistons, a return after he was with the team from 2015-2018, and played a pivotal role with the team.

He averaged 13.3 points per game, and was a key player for the team's playoff run.

During the team's 14 postseason games, he averaged 18.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game on an average of 34.6 minutes.