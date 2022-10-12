Watch Now
Todd Martin resigns as International Tennis Hall of Fame CEO

Michael Dwyer/AP
CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame Todd Martin, right, presents a special medal to Hall of Fame president Stan Smith, who is retiring, during induction ceremonies for Lleyton Hewitt, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Newport, R.I. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Hall of Fame Induction
Posted at 7:22 PM, Oct 12, 2022
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Todd Martin is resigning as CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame after nearly a decade in the post to join Beemok Capital.

Martin’s move was announced Wednesday, the same day Beemok Capital announced it had closed its acquisition of the Western & Southern Open tournament from the U.S. Tennis Association.

That hard-court event for women and men is held in Ohio in August, shortly before the U.S. Open. An expansion from seven days to 12 is planned for 2025.

Martin’s departure from the Hall of Fame is effective Jan. 1. He has led it since September 2014.

A search committee will be formed to find a new CEO.

As a player, Martin was the runner-up at the 1994 Australian Open and 1999 U.S. Open, was twice a semifinalist at Wimbledon and reached No. 4 in the ATP rankings.

