Todd McLellan says Dylan Larkin expected to be back with Red Wings for Thursday's game

(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said the team believes Dylan Larkin will be back with the team in time for Thursday's game.

Larkin has been with Team USA following their Gold Medal victory over Canada on Sunday, and videos showed the team celebrating in Miami on Monday.

Watch below: USA men's hockey gold medal win has Michigan roots

President Donald Trump also invited the team to visit the White House and attend the State of the Union on Tuesday night, and photos showed the team getting on a plane to Washington D.C. on Tuesday morning.

Danielle Bruce, a reporter for the Detroit Red Wings, posted a video of McLellan talking after Tuesday's practice about Larkin's return update.

"From what I understand, the president has invited that team to Washington and I believe that's where they're at. If all goes well, and weather, flights and everything cooperate, I believe he could sleep in his own bed late tonight," McLellan said in the video. "So we'll have him around the arena tomorrow, not sure if he'll skate, expect him to be on the plane and be a factor in Ottawa on Thursday night."

Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider, the team's other two Olympians, returned to practice on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's game.

Detroit has just 24 games left in the season and currently sits third in the Atlantic division with 72 points, tied with the Montreal Canadiens and six points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Red Wings haven't played since a Feb. 4 loss to the Utah Mammoth. They face the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday and Nashville Predators on Monday before returning home next Wednesday.