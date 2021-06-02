Tom Izzo, Barry Sanders & more to compete in Rocket Mortgage Classic Area 313 celebrity scramble

The Area 313 Celebrity Scramble at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic will bring area stars and some of the biggest names in golf to three holes at historic Detroit Golf Club.

The three-hole exhibition will take place in Area 313, holes 14-16, on Tuesday, June 29.

Celebrities participating in the challenge are Michigan State Head Basketball Coach Tom Izzo, Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders, 11-time Pro Bowl WR Larry Fitzgerald, 14-time LPGA winner Lexi Thompson and long-drive champion Maurice Allen.

The goal is to raise more than $1 million through fan engagements and more during the tournament at Area 313.

The three-hole charitable exhibition will pair select professional golfers playing in the Rocket Mortgage Classic with celebrity athletes and entertainers. This year, the event allows for corporate partners of the tournament to donate to sponsor the teams. Each team sponsor can also arrange VIP access for an executive or client to play the event and walk inside the ropes alongside the pros and celebrities from holes 14-16.

PGA Tour players joining the celebrities include Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day Harold Varner III and Bubba Watson.

Fans can pledge $313 or more to get their face displayed on an electronic video board, and fans also get a ticket for Monday, June 28 and Tuesday, June 29. It's the only way for fans to get access to the celebrity scramble.