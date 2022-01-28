Tom Izzo, Juwan Howard ready for MSU and Michigan to finally battle

Posted at 6:48 PM, Jan 28, 2022

Tom Izzo, Juwan Howard ready for MSU and Michigan to finally battle WATCH BRAD GALLI'S REPORT IN THE VIDEO ABOVE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.