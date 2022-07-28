Tom Izzo, Mel Tucker to serve as co-grand marshals of NASCAR race at MIS

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Basketball and Football coaches Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker will serve as co-grand marshals for the NASCAR FireKeeprs Casino 400 race at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 7.

Both men will also be guests of Zeigler Auto Group, which is an anchor sponsor of Josh Bilicki’s Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet, which will run a special Michigan State paint scheme at the race.

As part of their responsibilities, Izzo and Tucker will give the command to start engines for the race.

“We’re honored to host Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker as co-Grand Marshals for the FireKeepers Casino 400,” said Michigan International Speedway President Joe Fowler. “Their success and leadership at Michigan St has made them icons in our state and their participation in MIS pre-race activities will further elevate an already great event.”

“I’m excited to serve as a co-Grand Marshal for the FireKeepers Casino 400 alongside my good friend and colleague Mel Tucker,” Izzo said. “Getting the chance to be a part of a NASCAR event was a thrill for me in 2010 and it was great to get the first-hand experience of seeing some of the best in their profession up close. This is a tremendous opportunity for us to represent Michigan State Athletics and our great University at a NASCAR event and in one of auto racing’s premier facilities at Michigan International Speedway. A special thank you goes to Aaron Zeigler for showing his Spartan Pride with the Michigan State University/Zeigler Automotive Chevrolet.”

“I want to thank the Michigan International Speedway for the opportunity to be the co-Grand Marshal of the FireKeepers Casino 400, along with Coach Izzo,” Tucker said. “I also want to thank Aaron Zeigler and his partnership with Michigan State Athletics. He has a relentless mindset, and this is an innovative way to represent MSU. I’m looking forward to seeing the Michigan State University/Zeigler Automotive Chevrolet car in person and in front of thousands of fans at Michigan International Speedway.”