Tom Izzo talks trash to Barry Sanders at another lively Area 313 Celebrity Challenge

Tom Izzo, Barry Sanders, Dylan Larkin, and The Miz were just a the stars who came out to the 2023 Area 313 Celebrity Challenge on the Tuesday of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Izzo is the defending champion after sinking a winning putt in the 2022 challenge. This time around, he had plans to defend his belt, even if Hall of Fame Lions running back Barry Sanders wanted to get in his way.

"Barry Sanders is after it, he ain't gonna get it," laughed Tom Izzo.

Tom Izzo talked the talk to Barry Sanders and he walked the walk. For the second year in a row, he is on the championship team for the Area 313 celebrity scramble.

He is the first to joke about his golf game and said his biggest strength was that he was going to be his team's biggest cheerleader.

As for Barry Sanders, he said he loves to see how Detroit comes out to support the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Even as a Hall of Famer himself, he said he loves to be around the golf pros and see how they prepare for competition. He's a big fan of Rickie Fowler due to his college ties, and also Tony Finau, the defending Rocket Mortgage Classic Champion.

With football season ahead, Sanders shared a smile when talking about the potential of his Detroit Lions. He says the direction of the franchise is good and what many fans have been waited for.

"The division is set up for us," the Hall of Famer said. "You would think this is going to be a breakout year and the first time we see playoffs in a while."

