Tom Izzo's entire Michigan State team is vaccinated, and he's urging everyone to join them

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo yells to players during the second half of a First Four game against UCLA in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. UCLA won 86-80. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Posted at 6:00 PM, Sep 28, 2021
Tom Izzo's entire Michigan State team has the COVID-19 vaccine. He wants everyone to get it.

“I am encouraging, pleading, and begging people to get vaccinated,” he said. “Please listen to the best medical people, not the social media experts that are putting garbage out there."

