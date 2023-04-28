Orioles-Tigers postponed due to weather, split doubleheader scheduled Saturday

(WXYZ) — Friday night's game between the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams are scheduled to play a split doubleheader Saturday. The first game, originally scheduled for 1:10 p.m., has been moved up to 12:10 p.m. The second game is scheduled to begin at 5:10 p.m.

The Tigers announced all tickets to Friday’s game are valid for game two of Saturday’s split doubleheader. Tickets for the original 1:10 p.m. game Saturday are valid for the 12:10 p.m. game.