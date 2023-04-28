Watch Now
Orioles-Tigers postponed due to weather, split doubleheader scheduled Saturday

FILE Comerica Park Tarp Giants Tigers Baseball
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE — A tarp covers the field at Comerica Park as fans wait for the start of the baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 3:45 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 16:38:53-04

(WXYZ) — Friday night's game between the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams are scheduled to play a split doubleheader Saturday. The first game, originally scheduled for 1:10 p.m., has been moved up to 12:10 p.m. The second game is scheduled to begin at 5:10 p.m.

The Tigers announced all tickets to Friday’s game are valid for game two of Saturday’s split doubleheader. Tickets for the original 1:10 p.m. game Saturday are valid for the 12:10 p.m. game.

