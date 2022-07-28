Watch Now
Tony Finau: Co-leader after day one in Detroit and fan of Calvin Johnson Jr.

Tony Finau at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 15:39:18-04

Tony Finau is coming to Detroit riding some momentum. He won the 3M open in Minneapolis the week prior to the Rocket Mortgage Classic. After his third PGA Tour win, it appears he is picking right up from where he left off.

After the first round and an early tee time, Tony Finau shot a 64, just one shot off the course record. Finau's 8-under is good for a current tie for first place, although some of the field is still unfinished.

Finau also participated in the Area 313 Celebrity Scramble on Tuesday along with other stars, in and out of the game of golf. One of those celebrities being Calvin Johnson Jr., Hall of Fame wide receiver for the Detroit Lions.

On Tuesday, Johnson told WXYZ Sports Director Brad Galli that out of everyone involved in the Celebrity Scramble, he was most excited to see Tony Finau play.

On Thursday, after his first round, WXYZ sports reporter Jeanna Trotman told Finau what Calvin Johnson had to say. Finau instantly smiled and said that the feeling was mutual.

He said that the two got to meet for the first time this week and the only NFL jersey he has ever owned was Calvin Johnson's honolulu blue No. 81. Trotman asked if that meant Finau was, by default, a Detroit Lions fan.

"Yeah, sure why not," Finau laughed. "That's the only jersey I have. So I guess you could say I am a Lions fan."

