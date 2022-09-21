'Too good to pass on:' Scott Harris explains why he took Tigers job, vision for club

DETROIT — Scott Harris admitted it was difficult to leave the Giants, but he wasn't running his hometown team.

The Tigers gave him that shot.

"It just felt different for me than any other opportunity that I had," the Tigers president of baseball operations said. "It was too good to pass on."

Harris inherits an organization with young talent, but takes over during a season of disappointment. Chris Ilitch said he wants the team to "regain momentum." Harris was asked if this is a rebuild. He said he views this as “an opportunity to get better this winter.”

Harris said he plans to make a lot of moves this offseason, and he will “take calculated risks,” adding “it will pay off in the end.”

