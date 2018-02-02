Top international squash players battle in Motor City Open

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) -- Don’t blink. There is was again. Did you see it? It’s one of the fastest games in the world, and one weekend a year, the squash world descends on the Birmingham Athletic Club. Haven’t heard of competitive squash before? That won’t be the case for long.

“Believe it or not, squash is the fastest growing sport in North America, it’s played globally around the world by over 15-million people and it’s rated the fittest sport or activity by Forbes magazine,” Co-Chair of the Motor City Open Derrick Glencer said.

“It’s a funny game because you’re just hitting a ball against the wall but it’s actually very fun and it’s one of the best workouts you can get,” 2017 champion Ryan Cuskelly added.

This is a heated game, a very primal game, the ball speed is up to 120 miles per hour and this tournament is one of the most prestigious ones in the country and everyone who steps foot on these courts wants to win.

“About half of the top 25 players from the professional squash association here playing on these courts so it’s very similar to having Roger Federer or Rafial Nadal in your backyard,” Glencer said.

“I’ve been here so many years and made so many friends, it was actually one of my goals was to win this tournaments because it’s one of my favorites,” Cuskelly added.



The sold out event starts Thursday and ends on Super Bowl Sunday.