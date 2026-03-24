Top Tigers prospect Kevin McGonigle makes Opening Day Roster, set to make Major League Debut this week

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Kevin McGonigle, the top-ranked prospect in the Detroit Tigers organization, is set to make his Major League Debut against the San Diego Padres this week, the Tigers announced.

In Spring Training with the Tigers, McGonigle — playing at second base, shortstop and third base — posted .250/.411/.888 splits with 11 hits, two home runs and six RBI in 44 at-bats. McGonigle is the second-highest ranked prospect in all of MLB, behind only Pirates OF Konnor Griffin.

McGonigle signed with the Tigers out of high school, debuting with the FCL Tigers in 2023 before quickly working his way up into the system, playing for the West Michigan Whitecaps (High-A) and the Erie SeaWolves (AA).

McGonigle was drafted by the Tigers in the second round of the 2023 amateur draft out of Media, Pennsylvania.

The Tigers have not yet released their Opening Day roster in full, which has to be released to the public by Thursday, March 26, before the Tigers face off against the Padres in San Diego on Opening Day.