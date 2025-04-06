Torkelson's 2-run double in the ninth inning gives Tigers 4-3 win over White Sox

DETROIT (AP) — Spencer Torkelson smacked a two-run double to cap Detroit's three-run rally in the ninth inning and give the Tigers a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Torkelson's one-out hit off Jordan Leasure (0-1) followed a bases-loaded walk by Andy Ibáñez. John Brebbia (1-0) got the win with one inning of scoreless relief.

Javier Báez had three hits and drove in a run for the Tigers. Jackson Jobe gave up three runs, two earned, and struck out four in five innings in his second career start.

White Sox starter Martín Pérez limited the Tigers to one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. Signed as a free agent in January, Pérez held Minnesota hitless for six innings in his White Sox debut last Monday.

Andrew Vaughn hit an RBI single and Matt Thaiss and Jacob Amaya drove in runs with sacrifice flies for the White Sox, who have lost five straight.

White Sox designated hitter Andrew Benintendi was removed in the fifth inning due to left adductor tightness.

Key moment

Baez led off the ninth with a hit and Zach McKinstry and Riley Greene drew one-out walks against Fraser Ellard to load the bases. That forced White Sox manager Will Venable to bring in Leasure.

Key stat

The Tigers have won 15 of their last 18 against the White Sox, including the three-game series sweep.

Up next

White Sox: Begin a three-game series in Cleveland on Tuesday. Rookie RHP Shane Smith (0-0) is scheduled to make his second career start in the opener against LHP Logan Allen (0-1).

Tigers: Start a three-game homestand against the New York Yankees on Monday. All of those games have been moved from night starts to the afternoon because of expected cold temperatures. RHP Casey Mize (1-0) will start the series opener against LHP Carlos Rodon (1-1).

