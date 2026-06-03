Torres, Pérez and Greene go deep to back Flaherty as Tigers beat Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gleyber Torres hit a leadoff homer, Wenceel Pérez and Riley Greene also went deep and the Detroit Tigers routed the Tampa Bay Rays 8-0 on Tuesday night.

Jack Flaherty (1-7) struck out six in five-plus innings for his first win since last September. Matt Vierling tripled, doubled and drove in two runs.

The Tigers, who hit five homers Monday during a 10-9 victory in the opener of the three-game set, had lost eight consecutive series — their longest such streak since dropping nine straight in 2019. Detroit has won back-to-back games for the first time since May 2 and 3.

Detroit won its first road series since taking two of three games at San Diego to begin the season. The team had gone nine road series in a row without winning one (0-8-1).

Spencer Torkleson hit a leadoff double in the second and Pérez followed with a 404-foot shot over the left-field wall to make it 4-0. Greene's leadoff homer in the seventh made it 8-0.

Flaherty gave up five hits and walked two after losing his previous five starts and six of the past seven. He was 0-9 in 14 regular-season outings since throwing five shutout innings to win for Detroit at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 10, 2025.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

