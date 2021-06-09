Trey Flowers embracing competition in Lions camp

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers says the team is embracing the added level of competition head coach Dan Campbell and his staff have brought to practice.

"Any time you can get guys to compete against one another, bring that competitive spirit out, talk a little noise, have something to play for, we're all competitors, so we're gonna go hard, we're gonna try to beat the next man," Flowers said Wednesday. "So to bring that into the camp is definitely a positive. A lot of guys love it."

Flowers said in addition to the increased competition, Campbell has installed a fun atmosphere.

"Guys can be a little looser," said Flowers. "Like I said, you talk noise, that....brings you back to backyard days where you compete against your neighbor or the man down the street. So you're not really thinking 'oh, this is my job.' I just love competing, so it brings that joy."

When asked what was up for grabs at practice, Flowers said mostly bragging rights for now, but added there could be other incentives at play in the future.

"We have a lot of different competitions, so I don't know, maybe we might get something at the end, hopefully."